Shirofune Integrates with Amazon DSP to Offer Flexible Programmatic Advertising

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune, Japan’s leading digital advertising automation platform, today announced its integration with Amazon DSP, a programmatic advertising solution that enables advertisers to buy advertising inventory across multiple channels, including Amazon’s own properties like Prime Video and Fire TV, as well as third-party websites.

With this new integration, users can access Amazon DSP with their Shirofune platform, allowing for greater flexibility. Amazon DSP is ideal for spot campaigns, pilot programs, or testing ahead of larger-scale initiatives.

“This integration allows advertisers of all sizes to access advanced DSP capabilities directly,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, CEO and Founder, Shirofune. “Combined with Shirofune’s expertise in automated bidding optimization, this integration empowers advertisers to make high-performance programmatic advertising more accessible than ever."

This integration means there are no management fees or margins, and professionals pay directly to Amazon. Account permissions are also open to advertisers:

When using Shirofune to integrate with Amazon DSP, aside from the standard platform usage fee, there are no additional charges, such as account management fees or advertising margins for using the Amazon DSP functionality.

In addition, advertising professionals may retain full account access, with all advertising fees paid directly to Amazon, ensuring a highly transparent and secure advertising operation.

Automatic Bidding Optimization Simplifies Operations for Experienced Users

While Amazon DSP automatically handles most bid optimization, advanced users can still make detailed adjustments, including fine-tuning CPM bids and budget allocation by line item to maximize performance.

Shirofune’s automated bidding algorithm, refined over the past decade across multiple advertising platforms, can now be seamlessly integrated with your Amazon DSP account. All users have to do is specify their budget and target ROAS (ACoS), they can improve Amazon DSP performance while reducing the effort required for budget management and bid adjustment to as close to zero as possible.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.