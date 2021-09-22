Protein Industries Canada and partners launch Sector Roadmap

The Road to $25 Billion for Canada’s Plant-based Food, Feed and Ingredient Sector will help achieve prosperity for Canada

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Protein Industries Canada, in collaboration with several partners, launched a Sector Roadmap for Canada’s plant-based food, feed and ingredients sector. The Roadmap outlines key actions that will help the sector reach its goals in a strategic manner, including supplying the ingredients for 10 per cent of the global plant-based food products by 2035.

Initiated by Protein Industries Canada and developed with input and feedback from industry representatives from across Canada, the Sector Roadmap was developed based on the needs and capabilities of companies, organizations, academics and researchers across the country. It prioritizes a collaborative approach to advancing the sector, particularly in the areas of innovation, scale-up and prosperity.

“Our sector is on the edge of an incredible opportunity, but it will take a coordinated effort to achieve it,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Bill Greuel said. “We believe that by 2035, Canada can expect upwards of $25 billion a year in annual sales from plant-based food, feed and ingredients. To put that in perspective, right now we generate about $3 billion in sales - not including canola crush and wheat milling. The Sector Roadmap outlines the ideal outcomes and recommended actions necessary to help get us there, while highlighting how our sector can build on its strengths to achieve our goals and those of Canada as a whole.”

The actions outlined in the Sector Roadmap will help guide the continued growth of Canada’s ecosystem, ensuring it is positioned to meet global demand for healthy and sustainable plant-based food options. By focusing on continued innovation, supporting the scale-up of production and ensuring Canadian organizations can prosper, the Roadmap will help meet some of society’s most pressing issues – including climate change, food security and health, while also creating jobs and driving economic growth for Canada.

“The opportunity for plant-based foods is set to explode, with the global market expected to be worth at least $250 billion CDN by 2035,” Greuel said. “Over the past three years, Protein Industries Canada, in collaboration with our partners, has made significant progress - with more than $400 million already invested, but we are only just getting started. Countries all over the world are racing to scale-up production to become the global leader and claim their stake. Canada has to take advantage of our many strengths to claim our place atop the podium, but we must act quickly and strategically.”

To help guide implementation and advancement of the Roadmap, Protein Industries Canada and its partners have established an advisory committee. This committee is made up of industry leaders from across the value chain and beyond. Members of the advisory committee currently include:

Murad Al-Katib - AGT Food and Ingredients, Regina SK

Gord Flaten – Avena Foods, Regina SK

Jasmine Byrn – Big Mountain Foods, Vancouver B.C.

Julie Dickson Olmstead – Save On Foods LP, Vancouver B.C.

Martin Scanlon - University of Manitoba, Winnipeg MB

Evan Fraser - Arrell Food Institute, University of Guelph, Guelph ON

Riel Bellegarde - Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT), Saskatoon SK

Leslie Ewing - Plant Based Foods of Canada, Toronto, ON

Greg Cherewyk – Pulse Canada, Winnipeg MB



“The creation of the Roadmap is the next step on Canada’s journey to become the preferred place to produce and source plant-based food and ingredients from,” CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients Murad Al-Katib said. “Over the past decade I have witnessed unparalleled demand for products made from Canadian grown crops, such as peas and lentils. As we continue to witness supply chain pressures, as well as increased expectations from consumers as to the environmental sustainability and nutrition of their food – the opportunity for Canada to do more is now. By continued investment to support innovation and the scale-up of companies we can all prosper – creating a healthier and more sustainable Canada.”

The Road to $25 Billion is a 15-year plan to help guide the continued growth of Canada’s Plant-Based Food, Feed and Ingredient ecosystem. Over the next year, the Roadmap will continue to be refined and rolled out, with next steps coming including the setting of benchmarks and targets, implementations of actions and more on advice from the Advisory Committee. For more information and to read the Roadmap, visit www.theroadto25billion.ca.

