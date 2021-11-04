Upcoming Announcement: New Collaboration to Develop High-Quality Meat Alternatives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada, with Wamame Foods, Merit Functional Foods, Wismettac Asian Foods and WineCrush Technology, will be making an announcement regarding a project focused on plant-based, non-soy alternatives to pork and Wagyu beef. These new products will be developed using innovative Canadian processing technology, including new Canadian plant-protein ingredients developed through a previous Protein Industries Canada collaboration.



The announcement will take place in person and virtually on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. PDT. The in-person event will take place at the University of British Columbia’s Robert H Lee Alumni Centre; media who wish to attend in person can register by contacting Miranda Burski at 306-581-1340 or Miranda@proteinsupercluster.ca. Media who wish to attend online can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wTECuN5kT_6roSig01wFGg. An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners will be provided following the announcement. In-person attendees will also have the opportunity to tour one of the University’s Food, Nutrition and Health Labs, focused on plant-based food processing research.

In-person attendees will be required to follow COVID-19 guidelines. This includes showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result upon registration, as well as wearing a mask while in the event venue.

