Upcoming Announcement: New Partnership to Advance Fermentation Processing in Western Canada

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada, along with the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre, the University of Saskatchewan, the Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership (GAAP) and Ag-West Bio, will be announcing a project focused on building capacity within Canada’s plant-based food and ingredients sector through a new fermentation and training program. The project will combine access to new technology with skills development, helping strengthen SME potential throughout Western Canada.



The announcement will take place virtually and in person at the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre (2335 Schuyler Street in Saskatoon) on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Media who wish to attend in person can register by contacting Miranda Burski at 306-581-1340 or Miranda@proteinsupercluster.ca. Virtual attendees can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hq_VYIawRhKY8UHwJ16_RQ. An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners will be provided following the announcement.

In-person attendees will be required to follow COVID-19 guidelines. This includes showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result upon registration, as well as wearing a mask while in the event venue.

