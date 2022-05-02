UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: New post-secondary programs will help address Canada’s food processing labour shortage

| Source: Protein Industries Canada Protein Industries Canada

Regina, Saskatchewan, CANADA

Brandon, Man., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assiniboine Community College and Roquette, with a co-investment from Protein Industries Canada, are collaborating to develop and deliver Chemical Technology Diploma and Food Science Diploma programs to domestic and international prospective students in Canada – the first of their kind in Manitoba, with the Food Science Diploma being the first in the Prairies. The goal of these new programs is to ensure an adequate workforce for the evolving plant processing and food and beverage manufacturing sectors.

The online and in-person announcement will take place on Wednesday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

Media can arrange post-announcement interviews or ask questions via contact information below.

In-person location (masks mandatory):

Assiniboine Community College
North Hill Campus
Manitoba Institute of Culinary Arts
1035 1st Street N, Brandon, MB.

Media who wish to attend virtually can view the announcement at https://assiniboine.net/partnership-announcements

Tags

                            
                                plant protein
                            
                            
                                food science
                            
                            
                                diploma programs
                            
                            
                                food processing
                            
                            
                                ingredient processing
                            
                            
                                Canadian
                            
                            
                                agriculture
                            
                            
                                food
                            
                            
                                plant processing
                            

                


                

                    
