Protein Industries Canada issues $10 million call for food-focused artificial intelligence projects

Regina, SK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Protein Industries Canada amps up its investment into artificial intelligence technology, it’s increasing its focus on novel AI that will accelerate the commercialization of new plant-based ingredients and food, helping make Canada’s plant-based food sector more efficient and sustainable. It’s a technology that can’t be overlooked in the plant-based sector’s effort to meet ever-changing consumer demands and expectations.

“By bringing the use of artificial intelligence technology further up the value chain into ingredient and food development, Canadian companies can advance innovation in the plant-based food, feed and ingredient sector,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Bill Greuel said. “Finding new ways to utilize AI technology in food and ingredient development will enable companies to speed up their formulation work, lower their inputs and other production costs, and make their operations more sustainable.”

An emerging way of applying technology in Canada’s food sector, AI has the potential to change how ingredient processors and food manufacturers operate. In particular, the technology has proven to speed up ingredient and recipe formulation, and is showing potential in the areas of food safety and quality assurance. Potential industry-led projects under the newest AI call may include the following:

Employing AI technology through imaging technology and process automation for food safety and/or quality assurance.

Creating and testing product formulations in a virtual world, such as testing for nutritional composition, allergenicity, taste and texture.

Designing food products that help achieve certain health outcomes or to address health concerns.

Reducing food waste and improving food security in rural and remote northern communities.

Protein Industries Canada’s newest call for industry-led projects is focused on those that utilize AI to advance the development of the country’s plant-based food and ingredients, particularly in the areas listed above. Expressions of interest will be accepted on a continual basis, with the call closing once available funds have been allocated.

Companies interested in applying are encouraged to visit www.proteinindustriescanada.ca/artificial-intelligence for more information.

