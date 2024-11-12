PROTEIN INDUSTRIES CANADA AND INNOVATE-UK ANNOUNCE TWO JOINT PROJECTS TO ADVANCE INNOVATION IN PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS AND FOOD

Regina, SK/London, UK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Protein Industries Canada and Innovate-UK unveiled the first collaborative research and development projects from their bilateral partnership. The organizations, along with the consortium members, are investing $5.7 million into two collaborative R&D projects that advance the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and foods on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Bilateral relationships such as this one are helping advance the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and foods that benefit us all,” says the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Innovative projects like these are helping strengthen Canada’s supply chains while expanding Canada’s plant-based food sector.”

“These UK-Canada collaborative R&D projects highlight the power of international partnerships in driving forward innovation in the plant-based protein sector. They open up promising export opportunities for the UK, fostering economic growth, while simultaneously responding to global consumer demands for sustainable and nutritious food options,” Interim Executive Chair and Executive Director for the Healthy Living and Agriculture Domain at Innovate UK Dr. Stella Peace said. “By addressing key challenges such as food security, sustainability and public health, these innovations will contribute to a healthier population and a healthier planet, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in making life better.”

The projects are a result of an ongoing partnership between the two countries to further collaboration in the areas of science and innovation, with a focus on plant-based food and ingredients. A joint call for R&D projects was issued in September 2023; since then each country has hosted delegations from the other, resulting in new collaborations in the food and ingredient processing sector.

“As Canada builds towards its goal of a $25 billion ingredient and food processing industry, we know that we will not reach that goal by only working within our own borders,” Interim CEO Frank Hart said. “Canada requires customers — whether that be a food company using Canadian ingredients, or a consumer in a grocery store. Collaborations such as this one are key to supporting Canadian companies in advancing their innovation, acquiring those new customers, and entering global supply chains with high-value products.”

The first of the two projects sees Canadian companies Liven Proteins and ALT-PRO Advantage partner with UK companies New Wave Biotech Ltd. and Formidable Foods Ltd. (through its brand Juicy Marbles) to deliver ingredient solutions to enhance plant-based meat analogues and pet nutrition.

"Liven’s goal through ingredient innovation has always been to help sustainable protein brands in creating healthier, tastier products,” CEO of Liven Fei Luo said. “We’re excited to collaborate with Canadian and UK brands to test our animal-free collagen ingredients in both human and pet food products. This partnership will enable further improvement and validation of our solutions and support our innovative partners in bringing exciting whole-cut meat alternatives and enhanced pet nutrition options to the market."

The second project brings together Canadian companies Tartistes and Wamame with UK partners Jampa’s and the University of Nottingham to launch a range of plant-based products with a uniquely improved nutritional profile that will match or better that found in animal-based products and current PBMAs (plant-based meat analogues).

“With the support of Protein Industries Canada and Innovate UK, Tartistes is able to expand both our range of plant-based products and our reach into new markets,” President of Tartistes Geraldine Pelletier said. “The market for premium quality plant- based ready-made meals has gone through many challenges the past few years. The ability to work with consortium members, Wamame and Jampa’s, will help us bring new and improved premium products to customers here in Canada and across the UK.”

With global consumers looking for new, more sustainable protein options, companies around the world can partner to create innovative products that exceed expectations. Strategic programs and initiatives offered by organizations such as Innovate UK and Protein Industries Canada are helping establish and solidify these partnerships, setting companies up for a successful international collaboration experience.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and its members are working to embrace the $25 billion opportunity presented by Canada’s ingredient manufacturing, food processing and bio-product sector. Projects such as these add value to, and create new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada.

--

Project Background Material

Project: Integration of animal-free collagen to enhance plant-based foods and pet nutrition

Canadian Partners: Liven Proteins; ALT-PRO Advantage

UK Partners: New Wave Biotech Ltd. and Formidable Foods Ltd

Canadian Investment:

PIC contribution: $851,723.55

Consortium contribution: $1,040,995.45

Project description: Innovation in functional ingredients is crucial for enhancing plant-based proteins to improve consumer experience and health benefits, addressing challenges like mushy texture, off flavors, and the lack of essential macro- and micronutrients. Beyond human food, pet food accounts for over 20 per cent of the environmental impact from global meat consumption. Yet, disrupting this space with plant-based option is difficult, as it requires overcoming similar hurdles in achieving taste, texture, functionality, and wellness benefits comparable to conventional animal products.

In this Project, Liven and ALT-PRO Advantage are partnering with two U.K. plant-based brand innovators, Formidable Foods Ltd. (through its brand, Juicy Marbles) and New Wave Biotech Ltd. to deliver ingredient solutions to enhance plant-based meat analogues and pet nutrition. ALT-PRO Advantage will develop and commercialize a new plant-based line of pet food. While, Liven will supply its animal-free collagen to ALT-PRO Advantage for testing and incorporating in their new dog chew offering. Juicy Marbles will also test the collagen ingredient from Liven, providing Liven with an understanding of its ingredient’s performance in its whole cut meat alternative. Based on this feedback, Liven will create new iterations of their ingredients focusing on molecular aspects and process improvements. New Wave Biotech will assist Liven in these process improvement efforts as well as unit economics improvement using their AI powered software solution.

Project: BUILDING A MORE NUTRITIOUS FUTURE WITH CANADIAN PROTEINS

Canadian Partners: Tartistes, Wamame

UK Partners: Jampas, the University of Nottingham

Canadian Investment:

PIC contribution: $587,721

Consortium contribution: $837,214

Project description: To keep up with market expectations of nutritious, tasty and affordable plant-based food options, Canadian companies must develop innovative solutions that incorporate technologically advanced food production processes and products. To address this challenge, the Project will conduct research to improve the nutritional standards of Wamame’s and Jampas’ plant-based products, with a focus on using Canadian materials. The project will also research the effects of various enzymes on plant proteins, with the goal of improving the texture and flavour of high-protein plant-based meat alternatives (PBMA). In addition to this research, this project will also scale the use of these plant-based proteins in Tartistes’ savoury, sweet, and shell pastry products. This will address the growing desire for plant-based and high-protein products in North America and Europe, as increasing numbers of vegetarians, vegans, and flexitarians express interest in having a wider array of culinary options that meet their dietary preferences.

Quotes:

"Wamame Foods is very excited to join this Protein Industries Canada and Innovate UK funded project to enhance the nutritional quality of plant-based meats,” Wamame Founder and President Blair Bullus said. “Meat alternatives are quickly overtaking animal proteins for nutrition and quality. Just recently Wamame announced the development of Outlier Protein, a plant-based meat alternative with 65 per cent more protein than cooked ground beef. This project, with the support of Protein Industries Canada and Innovate UK will help foster cleaner, tastier and more nutritious food on both sides of the Atlantic."