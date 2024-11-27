Creating new opportunity for Canadian-grown and -processed soy

Morrisburg, ON, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processing Canadian crops in Canada holds significant opportunity for the country’s agriculture, ingredient and food sectors. Today, Protein Industries Canada announced a new project with partners Alinova Canada Inc., Marusan Ai Co., Earth’s Own Foods and Flamaglo Foods to bring more soy processing home to Canada, while strengthening international market opportunities for soy products.

Alinova Canada Inc., a joint venture between DJ Hendrick International Inc (DJHII) and Marusan Ai Co., will lead the partners in developing and commercializing a new soy powder. This builds on success seen in DJHII’s previous Protein Industries Canada project, in which the initial partners assessed the feasibility of a commercial soy powder processing plant in Eastern Canada. The new project will see the pilot-scale facility built in Ontario, a region of high soy production in Canada. Both the operation of the new facility and its ideal location will allow the partners to more efficiently focus on product development work and market testing, with Japan being a particular focus.

Bringing this processing into Canada is expected to add value to the country’s soy crop, the majority of which is currently exported for processing internationally. By building on Japan’s established standing as a significant soy market, the project’s focus on commercializing there will help Canada capture new economic opportunity and strengthen its global competitiveness.

“Canada’s agriculture sector has a strong reputation for high-quality crops, and we can build on this by bringing the processing of those crops back home to Canadian soil. Value-added processing and whole-seed utilization here at home will secure our position as a leading supplier of high-value ingredients and food products, while providing families here in Canada, and around the world with a new selection of high-quality protein options,” Protein Industries Canada CFO Kassandra Quayle said.

As the pilot-scale facility is being built, Earth’s Own and Flamaglo Foods will test small batches of the new soymilk powder in products destined for grocery store shelves across Canada. Once the facility is built, Alinova Canada Inc. and Marusan Ai Co. will work to fully expand processing capacity of the soymilk powder and test its commercial viability in the Japanese market.

A total of $23.9 million has been committed to the project, with Protein Industries Canada investing $6.7 million and the partners together investing the remainder.

“Exporting food-grade non-GMO whole soybeans from Eastern Ontario has been a long-standing tradition with rewards for producers and exporters alike. Now we have a chance to take that pride and reward to the next level — a made in Canada ingredient. We intend to build on our relationships with growers in Eastern Ontario, our soymilk partner in Japan and the two Canadian soyfood formulators joining on this initiative, to make this manufacturing company a reality for Morrisburg, and a contributor to our community well-being,” said Alinova Canada Inc. Executive Vice President David Hendrick

“In Japan, we at Marusan Ai recognize the importance of plant protein for the well-being of global consumers. We predict the possibility of a global shortage. We have discussed this possibility with our Canadian partner, DJHII, and together we have a plan to mitigate this risk by working with Eastern Ontario non-GMO soybean growers, and two Canadian plant protein formulation partners. We believe that together with your reliable supply of Canadian soybeans, and our longstanding experience in food processing technology, we can manufacture a novel made in Canada soymilk powder ingredient and find many food product applications. We also recognize and support the contribution that this project can have for the Morrisburg community. We hope to meet many of you at our opening in early 2026,” said Alinova Canada Inc. President Hiroyuki Inagaki.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and its members are working to embrace the $25 billion opportunity presented by Canada’s ingredient manufacturing, food processing and bio-product sector. Projects such as these add value to, and create new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada. More information can be found at theroadto25billion.ca.

About Alinova and Partners

Alinova is a new Canadian corporation joint venture of two leaders in the global soy industry, bringing together knowledge and investment from both Canada and Japan. The two partner shareholders, DJHII and Marusan Ai, are both well-established and respected in their respective areas of experience.

DJHII brings 22 years of non-GMO soybean variety development intended to fit the agronomic needs of Eastern Ontario’s soybean producers. These close grower relationships have made this project possible.

Marusan Ai is the second-largest soymilk producer and vendor in Japan, with a strong market share and a very credible consumer reputation. Marusan recognizes the increasing global demand for plant protein and the need for an ongoing supply from Eastern Ontario.

There is a long-standing relationship between these two partners of over 15 years. Together they have recognized the opportunity of further processing soybeans in Morrisburg,Ont. Alinova will be the manufacturing company to achieve this opportunity.

About Earth’s Own

Burnaby, BC-based Earth’s Own Foods (Earth’s Own) has been making plant-based beverages before the hashtag was trending.

For more than 20 years, the team at Earth’s Own has been living the plant-based life, championing community programs like the Plant Project, because they believe in the power of plants to change the world. With a unique desire to take a stand and encourage Canadians to choose plant-based to protect the environment, Earth’s Own is on a relentless pursuit to change the world through plants. After all, plant-based beverages use less water and land, and emit less emissions than dairy. Ultimately, choosing plant-based means saving our planet!

Earth’s Own offers a variety of totally vegan, non-GMO and 100 per cent plant-based products ranging from oat to almond. Their voted best-tasting award-winning flavours and oh so-creamy texture take oat and almond milk to the next level.

About Flamaglo

YOSO (Flamaglo Foods Limited) is a Canadian family-owned company specializing in dairy-free products. Founded by brothers Erik and Francis Lo, who emigrated from Hong Kong to Canada in the 1980s to pursue their education, the company has been a trailblazer in the dairy-free food industry for over two decades.

The Lo brothers’ passion for soy innovation stems from their family's rich history in the soy food industry. Their grandfather, Dr. K.S. Lo, revolutionized soymilk commercialization in Hong Kong, founding the multinational company Vitasoy. Continuing this legacy, while studying at the University of Guelph, the brothers participated in Project SOY, a competition focused on creating new soy-based products. This initiative led to the development of YOSO's first product line, YOSO Spreadables, which was successfully launched in 2002. Since then, YOSO has grown to offer a meaningful range of dairy-free products, solidifying its reputation as a trusted brand in Canada.