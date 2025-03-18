eGain Launches AI Agent for Contact Center, Revolutionizing Service Performance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leader in AI Knowledge Management, today announced the launch of eGain AI Agent for Contact Center, a groundbreaking solution to address the challenge of variable agent performance in contact centers. Using this solution, all agents can help customers like experts do, improving agent experience and customer satisfaction.

"84% of contact center agents hate their desktop tools, per Gartner," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Instead of complaining about a ‘slow computer’ while desperately clicking across apps, they can now rely on trusted, step-by-step AI guidance."

eGain AI Agent for Contact Center taps into the single source of truth from the eGain AI Knowledge Hub to deliver consumable answers. Specifically, it:

Monitors conversation in real-time to establish intent

Presents guided knowledge in the flow of conversation

Adapts to agent tenure and topic-specific proficiency

Ensures compliance with regulations and best practice

Improves by learning from conversations and feedback



The solution connects out of the box with Amazon Connect, Genesys, and Salesforce. APIs are available to integrate with other CRM and contact center platforms.

Visit eGain.com/ai-agent-contact-center for more information.

About eGain

eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

