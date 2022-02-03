eGain Knowledge Hub receives ServiceNow Built on Now certification

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN ), today announced that the integration of eGain Knowledge Hub™, its award-winning solution for modern knowledge management, with ServiceNow, has received ServiceNow Built On Now certification.



The highest technical designation and certification for a ServiceNow Technology Partners application, a Built on Now application is natively built on the ServiceNow Platform. These applications are enterprise-built and are designed and tested for fast, agile, resilient, secure, human, connected digital transformation.

According to Gartner, a whopping 84% of contact center agents do not find tools helpful in handling customer issues and only 12% say tools simplify their day-to-day work.

Available on the ServiceNow Store, eGain Knowledge Hub for ServiceNow™ empowers agents of all experience levels to solve omnichannel queries with personalized answers powered by conversational AI guidance served inside the ServiceNow® Agent Workspace, slashing training needs and ensuring compliance.

The hub federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents using AI reasoning based on the context, agent experience level, and the interaction channel. Embedded machine learning enables intent inference and rich analytics provide actionable insights to optimize knowledge adoption, response relevance, and operational performance.

“Proactive, guided knowledge turns all service agents into super agents. It is no wonder that Knowledge Management is Gartner’s #1 technology recommendation for customer service leaders in 2022,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are excited about offering our top-rated knowledge solution in the ServiceNow ecosystem.”

More Information

eGain Knowledge Hub listing in the ServiceNow Store: https://bit.ly/3fIlSgt

eGain Knowledge Hub for ServiceNow: https://www.egain.com/egain-for-servicenow/

eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-management-software/

eGain Suite: https://www.egain.com/products

eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/



About eGain

Our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Infused with AI and pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, eGain’s top-rated customer engagement platform easily enables customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.



eGain media contact

Michael Messner

Email: press@egain.com

Phone: 408 636 4514